AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

AFCG stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

