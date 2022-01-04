Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 560 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $104.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

