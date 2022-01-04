Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 562 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.46. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

