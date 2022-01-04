Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $395.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.16 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

