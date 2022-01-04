Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,606,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after buying an additional 117,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $189.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.17. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

