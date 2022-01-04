Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,939 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

