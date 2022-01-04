Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 10.2%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.83 and last traded at $85.46. Approximately 260,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,894,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Affirm by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Affirm by 232.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

