AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $451.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $166.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

