AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.52

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.52 and last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 15113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a market cap of C$584.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

