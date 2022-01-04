Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.86.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

