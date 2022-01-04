AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

