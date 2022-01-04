AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $346.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

