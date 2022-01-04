AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after acquiring an additional 491,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after acquiring an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.