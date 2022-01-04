AIA Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Global Payments by 63.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,752,000 after purchasing an additional 648,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.62.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

