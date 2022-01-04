Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.59. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

