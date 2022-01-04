Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock valued at $374,817 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

