Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($2.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.69 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

