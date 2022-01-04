Alley Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. B B H & B Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,460.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

