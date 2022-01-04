Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,899.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,917.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,779.09. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

