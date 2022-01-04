Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

