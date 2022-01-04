Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in December

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Altura Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Altura Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in central Alberta. The company was founded on September 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

