Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches Buys 200 Shares

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $12,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,702.00.

On Monday, November 1st, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,482.00.

ALTM traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.60. 1,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,892. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth $2,499,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 285.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

