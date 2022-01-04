Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AMPS opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

About Altus Power

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

