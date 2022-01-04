Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in PayPal by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.