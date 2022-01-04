Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.89.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $663.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $587.96 and a 200-day moving average of $522.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $273.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

