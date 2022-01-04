Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,552 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 80,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.34 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.