Amalgamated Bank Has $755,000 Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $209,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USPH opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

