Amalgamated Bank Has $849,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.