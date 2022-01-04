Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

