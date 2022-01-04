Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,891 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

ELF stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock worth $9,552,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

