Amalgamated Bank Sells 575 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.