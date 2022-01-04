Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knowles were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Knowles by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 6.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,370 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KN opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

