Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,460.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,439.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

