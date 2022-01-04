Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $3.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of research firms have commented on ABEV. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ABEV stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Ambev has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ambev by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,005,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 288,318 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $3,525,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

