Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 28.95 ($0.39). 326,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,775. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.12.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

