American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMJ opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.