American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMJ opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
American Cannabis Company Profile
