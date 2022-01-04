American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 0.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

