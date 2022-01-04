American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

AFINP opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $27.85.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

