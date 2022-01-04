American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 19,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 765,140 shares.The stock last traded at $9.23 and had previously closed at $9.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -283.32%.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,226,000 after buying an additional 994,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 681,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in American Finance Trust by 134.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 724,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 414,992 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.