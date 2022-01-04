American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,407 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

