American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Cut by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.2% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $300,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BP PLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.9% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 52,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $286.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.48. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

