Americana Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,942 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 5.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $22,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. 43,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,868,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

