Americana Partners LLC Buys 50,117 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 301,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 244,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,288,428. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

