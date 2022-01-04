Americana Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 357,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MMIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $27.94.

