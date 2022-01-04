Americana Partners LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $199.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,333. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

