Americana Partners LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 727.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

AXP stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.11. 65,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

