Americana Partners LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

MO traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. 105,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

