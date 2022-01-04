Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

