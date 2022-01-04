Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 159.5% in December

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTXAF stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Ampol has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

About Ampol

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

