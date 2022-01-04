Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 159.5% in December

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CTXAF stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Ampol has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29.
About Ampol
