Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 159.5% in December

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CTXAF traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. Ampol has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

