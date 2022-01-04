Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 159.5% in December

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS CTXAF traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. Ampol has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.
Ampol Company Profile
Read More: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.